Graham in for power station makeover

The ground breaking ceremomy was well attended

Saïd Business School, part of the University of Oxford, is building its Global Leadership Centre within the old Osney power station in Oxford.

Osney power station opened in 1892 as Oxford’s first electrical power plant. From 2024, it will be a residential base for teaching business and leadership.

Graham has been appointed as main contractor to carry out a full internal refurbishment to create various teaching spaces alongside leisure and dining facilities. It will also have 121 hotel-style bedrooms to accommodate students and training course delegates.

Graham development director Rob Joyce said: “This project will create a world-leading centre for education that honours both the industrial nature of the building’s history while providing a space that allows for both traditional and modern teaching practices to accommodate the changing needs of the evolving student population.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk