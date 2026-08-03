Graham to build Passivhaus, MMC Manchester PBSA

The £530 million redevelopment project will be delivered through an innovative 50-year partnership model between The University of Manchester, Equitix, one of the UK’s leading investors in student accommodation, Graham, and Rothesay, the UK’s largest specialist pensions insurer. Rothesay is providing majority funding for the project. The long term model includes investment, development, construction and student accommodation operations, that will deliver, operate and maintain the accomodation.

The accommodation on the University’s Fallowfield campus will provide 3,300 new, modern rooms and shared social facilities. These include a student bar, bookable social and study spaces, music practice rooms and dedicated wellbeing facilities.

The project is the world’s largest single-phase Passivhaus student accommodation development, combining exceptionally low energy demand, net zero carbon operations and a major programme of biodiversity, wellbeing and social value measures.

The Fallowfield campus redevelopment project marks a significant investment into Manchester. It is expected to generate almost a quarter of a billion pounds in additional social return on investment, supporting new and sustained jobs, apprenticeships, local supply chain spend, business growth initiatives, employability skills, work experience, placements and funded student activities.

The Fallowfield campus redevelopment project will be delivered in phases, with the first 1,000 rooms due to open in 2028. Subsequent phases, including additional accommodation and the central hub facilities, will be completed in 2029, with the remaining rooms becoming available in 2030.

The financing model has been designed to enable major long-term investment in student accommodation while protecting the University’s ability to continue investing in teaching, research, student support and staff.

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