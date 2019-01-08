Graham wins £25m Gramophone Works makeover

An external image of The Gramophone Works building

Resolution Property is redeveloping a site that was once home to Saga Records and at the forefront of London’s reggae scene in the 1950s and ’60s. It is being developed by to make way for up to 85,000 sq ft of contemporary workspace by the Grand Union Canal. Phase one of the redevelopment, which has completed, features 20,000 sq ft of office space, communal terrace and four outside terraces.

As part of the 120-week second phase, Graham will deliver an additional 65,000 sq ft of workspace across five floors. There will be a shared reception/event space and canal side café.

Graham will adapt and refurbish the existing Gramophone Works building to create the new commercial campus.

A four-storey timber extension above the building will be installed with new brick and glazed façades added to all elevations. Other improvements will include a louvred rooftop plant enclosure, green roof and photovoltaic solar panel installation.

Mechanical and engineering works include the installation of a new plant including a generator room and sub-station. Internally, new suspended ceiling lights and heating and cooling systems will be fitted throughout.

Mark Owen, head of development at Resolution Property, said: “This is a major office project that will further establish this part of West London as a growth area for new and existing businesses. We are pleased to be working with Graham to deliver such a striking and innovative office scheme.”

Rob Joyce, Graham’s London office director, added: “This new development will provide state-of-the-art business facilities and public spaces to support the needs and talents of the local community and workforce in Kensal Rise. Our aim is to create a modern, fit-for-purpose facility that offers a real ‘London Village’ community feel.”