Grimshaw unveils LA digital media campus design

The scheme is designed as a 'vertical campus'

A development application for the project – the East End Arts District Los Angeles (ADLA) campus – was filed with the City of Los Angeles on the 15th August 2022.

The new campus, occupying a 15-acre former industrial site, is a marked departure from the more traditional studio layout, creating what Grimshaw describes as a ‘vertical campus’, delivering a more publicly open relationship to its downtown neighbourhood.

At first floor and above, the creative workplace buildings – which, combined, provide 300,000 square feet of workspace and 100,000 square feet of production support space – are connected via a series of active outdoor terraces and walkways.

At street level, connected to the campus facilities but contained, is ‘basecamp’ – the logistical vehicle access where trucks, equipment and actors’ trailers can move safely between the soundstages and production spaces.

"We jumped at the opportunity to build a world-class campus for digital content production in the arts district,” said Shep Wainwright, managing partner of client East End Capital.

“The existing and proposed amenities in the area, the sheer size of the property, and the billions of dollars of nearby transit investment represented an unmatched opportunity to bring desperately needed modern production space to Los Angeles.”

The project’s landscape designer is Studio MLA, structural engineer is Englekirk and the M&E engineer is Meyers.

Langan has the civil engineering contract and Gardiner & Theobald is project manager and cost consultant.

