GRS, Rowland, partner on Oldham homes

GRS's Tom Keane at the Oldham site

GRS will deliver a full groundworks, roads and sewers package across the 149-plot site. Works at Chadderton include surface water drainage with pipework up to 1800mm in diameter, alongside a dedicated surface water pumping station to manage flow across the development. The package also includes foul water drainage up to 150mm in diameter and an attenuation tank, forming the infrastructure backbone the wider scheme will be built on.

Tom Keane, owner and managing director at GRS, said: "Chadderton is another step in a relationship with Rowland Homes that continues to grow. Every site brings its own technical demands, and this one is no different. The surface water package alone needs real capability to deliver properly. That's exactly the kind of infrastructure work GRS is built and known for."

George Rowley, Managing Director at Rowland Homes, said: "We've worked with GRS across several sites now. They know our standards and they deliver to programme, which matters enormously when you're starting groundworks on a scheme this size.

"149 plots is a significant commitment for us in this part of Greater Manchester, and the infrastructure has to be right from day one. GRS has the technical capability to handle a surface water package of this scale, and that gives us real confidence going into the build."

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