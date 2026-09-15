Will Rudd helps bring solar to Scottish Water HQ

A flyover of the site, as solar panels are installed

The civils and structural consultancy was appointed to the scheme by OCS. Once operational, the installation is expected to generate around 1 GWh of electricity each year, providing roughly one third of the site's power and saving approximately 160 tonnes of carbon annually.

Delivered within a live, high-traffic environment, the project presented a number of engineering challenges, including how to manage drainage across the existing car park while integrating the new structures with the site's existing infrastructure.

The initial proposal involved an underground drainage solution, but a detailed assessment of the existing site levels and surface water flows identified an opportunity to make greater use of the infrastructure already in place.

Will Rudd developed a solution that incorporated the existing drainage network and sustainable drainage features, requiring just one new drainage connection to serve the proposed glass-reinforced polyester switch room. This reduced the need for extensive underground drainage works while providing an effective approach to surface water management, and reducing project costs.

The consultancy was responsible for the design of the foundations, substructures and drainage infrastructure, as well as swept path analysis to assess vehicle access and manoeuvrability around the new structures. Will Rudd also provided Structural Engineers Registration certification for the third-party canopy structures, prepared structural design submissions and supported the building warrant application process.

Throughout construction, the team provided ongoing civil and structural engineering support, responding to site queries and resolving technical challenges to support delivery within the live site environment.

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