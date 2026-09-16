New MD for Breedon cement business

Catherine Gibson

At Travis Perkins, Gibson held a group executive committee position with responsibility for several businesses, including Keyline, its heavyside and civils brand. She brings more than 25 years’ experience across the UK construction sector, with expertise spanning building materials manufacturing, distribution and large-scale, multi-site operations.

In her new role, will work as part of Breedon GB CEO Mike Pearce’s leadership team. Pearce said, “I am delighted to welcome Catherine to Breedon at an important time for our business. While the market remains challenging, we see significant opportunities ahead and are well positioned to benefit as conditions improve.

"Catherine brings extensive experience across the UK construction and building materials sectors, as well as a strong track record of leading large, complex businesses. Her appointment strengthens our leadership team and will be important as we continue to build on our strategy, improve our commercial performance and unlock further value across Breedon GB.”

Gibson said, “I am delighted to be joining Breedon and returning to the heavy building materials sector where I started my career. I’m particularly pleased to be joining a business that has built significant momentum and has a strong reputation for supporting its customers and colleagues.

“I am looking forward to meeting colleagues across the business, understanding what makes Breedon successful today and working with the team to build on that progress. There is a real opportunity to continue strengthening the business, delivering for our customers and creating sustainable growth.”

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