Havering approves first scheme in 5,200-home regeneration plan

Joint venture partners Havering Council and Wates Residential submitted the plans for the Napier and New Plymouth House site in Rainham in May this year. They have now been agreed by the council’s strategic planning committee and will be considered by the Mayor of London before the final decision is issued.

The site is one of 12 included in the ’12 Estates’ regeneration programme. The project will seek to double the amount of council rented accommodation and more than double the number of affordable housing units.

The plans for the Napier and New Plymouth House site include 126 affordable homes, with a number earmarked for families, and a further 71 homes for private sale targeted at local buyers. All residents who have been moved off the site to enable the regeneration have been guaranteed the right to return.

Extensive public consultation has taken place, with more than 600 one-to-one meetings held for sites across 12 Estates programme with local residents and businesses.

Four Meet the Buyer events have been held for local suppliers to learn about contract opportunities on the project. Kilnbridge Construction Services, which has offices in Rainham, has subsequently been awarded a contract to undertake controlled demolition of Napier and New Plymouth Houses, and a two-storey car park on Dunedin Road.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “Today marks the next key step in our borough-wide regeneration, signalling our commitment to delivering high-quality housing for local people.

“We have listened to the needs of the community and these plans reflect your feedback to create an estate fit for families and future generations. The council is committed to consulting with residents throughout the 12 Estates project, and our wider regeneration programme, to help shape developments and communities together.”

Kate Ives, development director for Wates Residential, said: “This is fantastic news for Havering. We have been working closely with our JV partner to ensure that the new homes in Havering are high-quality and fit in with the unique feel of the local area.

“The public consultations have been really helpful in identifying what local residents want to see from the borough’s largest regeneration project and we look forward to starting construction in spring 2020.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk