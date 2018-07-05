Hawk buys four Bell trucks

One of Hawk's new B20E trucks

The long-established Hawk is a recent convert to Bell, having bought the larger B40D trucks two years ago. It now sees demand for Bell’s 20-tonners.

“We are always keen to secure the machines our customers ask for most regularly,” said Hawk general manager Paul Allman. “This has certainly been the case with the B20E. The size of the ADT has made it very popular with clients across all sectors because it’s compact, making it more agile and fuel efficient.”

He added: “The model offers proven versatility and performs well in testing ground conditions. Our customers frequently comment on its cutting-edge technology, reduced running costs, the limited downtime it creates and its impressively low emissions. Hearing these observations first hand gives us confirmation that the B20E really is working well in the field.”

Nick Learoyd, managing director of Bell Equipment UK, said of the B20E: “It’s a superb addition to any fleet, as it comes from the same stable as the acclaimed B30E, B40E and B50E, with comparable features and aptitude. However, it’s more compact, making it ideal for earthmoving tasks where space is limited. It offers the same power-to-weight ratio as our B30E – 5.11 kW/tonne – and as it’s fitted with wet brakes to offer sealed protection against deep mud. It’s in its element where ground conditions can be challenging.

“The machine has been a huge hit since we introduced it to the UK market last year, presenting itself as a favoured workhorse on water-rich or peaty sites, such as those being excavated for housing developments and windfarms.”