HE Simm brings in prefab manager

Ernie Price

Former Royal Marine Ernie Price joins family-owned firm HE Simm after nine years as a director of Modular Design Solutions, a specialist in prefabricated M&E modules.

HE Simm managing director, Gareth Simm said: “Ernie, who joins us at a key time, has a lifetime of engineering and production experience, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge. Preassembly/prefabrication is a facet of our business we are particularly keen to grow. It is a vital part of the M&E mix. It is both cost and time effective, and environmentally-beneficial too, particularly on larger-scale projects.”

Ernie Price added: “HE Simm has an enviable reputation in the building services industry, and I’m delighted to be joining as its prefabrication manager.”

