Heidelberg expands Manchester recycling

The new wash plant and rail link at Agecroft

Agecroft recycles construction, demolition and excavation waste at scale and aims to supply customers with a full range of high-quality primary and recycled aggregates for use in construction projects.

The site now boasts the UK’s largest wash plant, the second Heidelberg Materials has invested in following the installation of the same type at its Bristol-based B&A Group site in 2025.

The new wash plant separates, washes and processes up to 450,000t of excavated waste a year, primarily soils, from construction, demolition and industrial sites, aiming to be a reliable source of high-quality recycled aggregates.

It is fitted with a drainage and water recovery system to capture and recirculate almost 100% of the water used, minimising its impact on the environment.

Heidelberg Materials has built a rail siding at the site, which receives deliveries of primary aggregate from the company’s Horton quarry in the Yorkshire Dales National Park to minimise the carbon impact of supplying the key Manchester market. Strict protocols are in place at the site to avoid any contamination of materials.

“This significant investment is part of our strategy to conserve natural resources and promote the circular economy,” said James Whitelaw, managing director, aggregates, asphalt and recycling, North, at Heidelberg Materials UK.

“The new bespoke wash plant enables on-site recovery and washing of material, turning soil and construction waste into recycled aggregates, helping meet increasing demand for more sustainable construction products, while diverting more material from landfill.

“In addition, the rail link allows the site to supply primary aggregates to the area, while reducing vehicle movements on the wider road network and cutting associated CO₂ emissions.”

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