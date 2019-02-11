Heijmans signs for €100m Dutch housing project

The municipality of Vlaardingen involves the development of the former Vijfsluizen sports park.The project's value is expected to be in the €80m to €100m (£72m to £90m) range and Heijmans intends to develop and construct between 300 and 400 homes in what will become a new district within the municipality.

Heijmans is planning to transform the former sports park into a sustainable and future-proof district with primarily ground-floor homes and apartments. It will also transform the old Shell sports building at the site and give it a new function. The plans for the new district include extensive room for public green space and water features.

Over the coming months, the municipality and Heijmans will work out the urban development plan in further detail. The sale of the homes is expected to begin in 2020.