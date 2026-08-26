Henry Brothers completes Belper health centre

Liam Champan, Henry Brothers hands over the site to DCHS's Jim Austin and Kay Fawcett OBE.

The new health hub features 15 consulting rooms, six treatment rooms, a health education group room and additional facilities. Purpose-built to support local wellbeing, it provides a wide range of services, including community nursing, phlebotomy, midwifery clinics, podiatry services, physiotherapy, continence advisory services and speech and language therapy.

Designed by architects Race Cottam Associates, the new facility has been built on the site of the former Belper Clinic. As part of the Babington Hospital site on Derby Road, Belper, the new centre accommodates all existing outpatient and clinical services provided at Babington Hospital.

The community health centre has been designed to support environmental sustainability. Constructed to BREEAM standards, the centre features photovoltaic roof panels to harness solar power, and locally sourced and recycled materials from demolished buildings were used where possible. The timber used in the project came from certified sources.

Procured through the Pagabo Major Construction Works Framework, other members of the construction team included project manager Capita, civil and structural engineer Eastwood Consulting Engineers and mechanical and electrical engineers EP Consulting.

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