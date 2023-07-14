HG starts Newcastle student block

The planned PBSA on St James’ Boulevard

HG Construction has been appointed as the main contractor on the project.

The development, on St James’ Boulevard in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will house 350 students in a mix of studio and cluster flats. It will also have amenity space including a gym, study rooms and cinema room, as well as an external courtyard.

HG Living director Craig McPhail said: “This partnership approach will extend across our supply chain with HG Construction as the main contractor, enabling us to offer enhanced management of the construction and development risk and deliver a seamless end-to-end service for our funding partners.”

The development is due to complete in summer 2025 and will be operated by the Prestige Student Living Brand of Homes for Students.

