HG starts Newcastle student block

Fri July 14 2023

11 hours Property development specialist HG Living has exchanged contracts with Q Investment Partners (QIP) of Singapore to forward fund a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Newcastle.

The planned PBSA on St James&rsquo; Boulevard
The planned PBSA on St James’ Boulevard

HG Construction has been appointed as the main contractor on the project.

The development, on St James’ Boulevard in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will house 350 students in a mix of studio and cluster flats. It will also have  amenity space including a gym, study rooms and cinema room, as well as an external courtyard. 

HG Living director Craig McPhail said: “This partnership approach will extend across our supply chain with HG Construction as the main contractor, enabling us to offer enhanced management of the construction and development risk and deliver a seamless end-to-end service for our funding partners.”

The development is due to complete in summer 2025 and will be operated by the Prestige Student Living Brand of Homes for Students. 

