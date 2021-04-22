Hill Engineering reshapes sales team

Andy Martin (left) and Rick Still

Specialist excavation attachments supplier Hill Engineering has restructured its sales operations and appointed two new business development managers to cover mainland Great Britain.

Rick Still and Andy Martin join the County Down-based business, reporting to John Lines, Hill’s head of global business development.

The first new territory, GB north, will be overseen by Andy Martin. He was previously business development managers for HHH Equipment (Highland Hammer Hire) where he worked across Scotland. He has also previously worked with Epiroc and Finning UK.

Rick Still joins Hill as regional business manager covering the new GB south territory, which includes Wales. He was a sales team manager with Greenshields JCB and has also worked with Hyundai and Bobcat.

