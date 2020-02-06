Hill picked for US bus transit scheme

The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) City Line project involves the construction of a six-mile BRT route between Browne’s Addition and Spokane Community College, connecting through Downtown Spokane and the University District.

The project will include the construction of stations with near-level platforms to facilitate all-door boarding. On the street, signal priority for the BRT will be incorporated, as well as road upgrades. Completion is due in spring 2022.

In total, US$53.4m of the US$92.2m City Line project is funded by the Federal Transit Administration’s Small Starts grant.

“This is an exciting new project for us in Spokane,” says Hill vice president Matt Walker. “We’ve already been privileged to support the region’s growth on many projects, including eight years of prior work with the STA as well as the reconstruction of the iconic Spokane Pavilion. Now, drawing on this local experience, our team will be able to help deliver a highly impactful transit project and set the stage for future developments in the heart of Washington’s second most populous city.”

Hill is supporting this project with a full range of construction management services. It will serve as an extension of the STA team, proving independent constructability reviews and support compliance with federal funding requirements. It will also facilitate a collaborative approach to risk assessment and quality assurance, prioritise safety in all work phases and help optimise the schedule.

“I am thrilled about our most recent project win in Spokane,” says Hill chief executive officer Raouf Ghali. “It is clear that our team in the region has built Hill an excellent reputation by reliably and successfully delivering complex work. We look forward to supporting STA on the City Line project and demonstrating the value Hill can add.”

