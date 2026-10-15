Hillhouse opens £5m Edinburgh asphalt facility

Hillhouse's new Edinburgh Asphalt facility

Edinburgh Asphalt began production in October, bringing Hillhouse’s established asphalt production capability to the east of Scotland for the first time in the company’s 119-year history.

The opening marks the completion of a significant investment by Hillhouse Group in construction materials infrastructure and expands the range of materials available from its established Soutra Mains operation.

The new facility provides customers across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Scottish Borders and the wider east of Scotland with a locally produced supply of asphalt, helping to reduce lead times and providing greater flexibility for infrastructure and development projects across the region.

The investment follows Hillhouse’s acquisition of the Skene Group Construction Services site in 2024 and forms part of the Group’s long-term strategy to strengthen its operations, diversification and supply chain capabilities across Scotland.

Edinburgh Asphalt complements the existing Soutra Mains Quarry operation, which already supplies aggregates, ready-mix concrete and concrete blocks to customers across the region. The addition of asphalt completes the site’s offering as a full-service construction materials operation.

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