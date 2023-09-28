  1. Instagram
Thu September 28 2023

Hilliard machinery goes to auction

42 minutes Nottingham-based Hilliard Civil Engineering is shipping out a consignment of young used machinery to auction.

This 2023 Hyundai HX140L with less than 900 hours on the clock is among the auction lots
This 2023 Hyundai HX140L with less than 900 hours on the clock is among the auction lots

Hilliard directors have instructed Euro Auctions to conduct a disposal sale on 19th October in Ilkeston, Derbyshire to make space for new inventory.

This sale includes a range of 13-tonne and 20-tonne excavators, mainly Hyundai and Hitachi, that are less than two years old. Also up for sale are several Kubota six-tonners, Thwaites and JCB cabbed site dumpers and Bomag and JCB rollers.

Additionally, more than 20 commercial vehicles, mainly Ford Transit Customs and Connects, are also included, along with a variety of tools and miscellaneous equipment.

Matt Wood, Euro Auctions sales manager comments “There are some very attractive late, low hours machines on offer at this sale, with many under a year old, so I anticipate great interest.”

See www.euroauctions.com for further details.

