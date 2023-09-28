Hilliard machinery goes to auction

This 2023 Hyundai HX140L with less than 900 hours on the clock is among the auction lots

Hilliard directors have instructed Euro Auctions to conduct a disposal sale on 19th October in Ilkeston, Derbyshire to make space for new inventory.

This sale includes a range of 13-tonne and 20-tonne excavators, mainly Hyundai and Hitachi, that are less than two years old. Also up for sale are several Kubota six-tonners, Thwaites and JCB cabbed site dumpers and Bomag and JCB rollers.

Additionally, more than 20 commercial vehicles, mainly Ford Transit Customs and Connects, are also included, along with a variety of tools and miscellaneous equipment.

Matt Wood, Euro Auctions sales manager comments “There are some very attractive late, low hours machines on offer at this sale, with many under a year old, so I anticipate great interest.”

See www.euroauctions.com for further details.

