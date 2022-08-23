Hilti standardise batteries across the range

Universal battery and charger for more than 70 Hilti tools

Hilti’s new Nuron range is a 22V cordless battery platform with more than 70 different tools for building construction, mechanical and engineering, interior finishing, heavy industry and steel and metal work.

The same 22V battery can be used in all machines across the range, reducing the need for multiple batteries and chargers.

It is the biggest product launch in Hilti’s 80-year history. The company says that it is “set to change the cordless experience for the construction industry forever”.

Hilti says that the new battery is more powerful than ever before – and more than mains power. “The completely redesigned battery now delivers significantly higher power transfer than corded mains, resulting in higher performance,” it says.

The tools have also been redesigned to weigh less, with ergonomically enhanced grips and shock resistant bumpers. Hilti’s dust removal system (DRS) and active torque control (ATC) are available on the Nuron platform with relevant tools. Active vibration reduction (AVR), has been expanded to more tools within the Nuron portfolio.

The tools can also all be linked to the cloud, with tool park management software to keep track of tools. Data collected includes information such as tool usage, location and battery state-of-health.

“We are very excited to bring this new platform to our customers in the UK,” said Sebastiaan Groenhuijsen, head of product marketing Northern Europe at Hilti. “From customer feedback on what kind of innovations they would find useful we know this will make a huge difference to their operations in many ways. We are proud to deliver the most comprehensive solutions to solving some of the bottlenecks of construction sites today, increasing productiveness, introducing state-of-the-art data-driven solutions and improving health and safety at the construction sites.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk