Historic buildings in Penicuik offered refurb grants

Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project – now in its second year – enables owners of eligible buildings to apply for help with repair and restoration work and with improvements to shop fronts.

The grants are aimed at key historic buildings in the High Street, part of West Street, John Street, The Square and Bridge Street. Funding is available to meet up to 75% of the cost of repairs and restoration, which could include stone repairs and replacement, roof repairs, window repairs or replacement and the restoration of lost architectural features. Shop front improvement grants are also available – again, for up to 75% of the cost of work on eligible properties.

The Penicuik scheme is similar to conservation improvements carried out in Dalkeith and Gorebridge over the past few years, where owners were also able to benefit from grant funding.

“I was able to take advantage of the Gorebridge grant scheme to repair and restore Newbyres Hall into a much-needed nursery for local residents,” said Mel Scrimgeour, the owner of Newbyres Hall, a key historic building in Gorebridge that benefited from a grant to restore and convert the property. “The project has not only saved an interesting old building in Gorebridge but it has benefited the local community and provided local employment.”

She added: “It has become so successful that we were able to acquire Struthers Church opposite, to extend the facility and provide an after school club as well as additional nursery space.”

The Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project is a partnership between the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, Midlothian Council, the Penicuik Community Development Trust, Penicuik First and Penicuik and District Community Council. The five-year project will last until August 2023.

