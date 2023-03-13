Hobson & Porter wins RWE Grimsby hub contract

RWE's existing Triton Knoll wind farm operations base

Hobson & Porter’s multi-million pound contract includes an extension to RWE’s existing Triton Knoll offshore wind farm operations base, at Grimsby’s Royal Dock, and setting up a new centralised control room (CCR) to oversee the operation of most of RWE’s UK offshore wind turbines. RWE expects the new facility to accommodate around 140 employees.

RWE announced the creation of its Grimsby Hub in 2021, making a strategic commitment to the UK’s east coast. As well as Triton Knoll, RWE’s 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Sofia offshore wind farm, currently under construction, will also base its operations and maintenance activities at the new hub.

Construction starts in the coming weeks and is expected to take approximately a year to complete.

Guy Middleton, RWE general manager for the Grimsby Hub said: “We are thrilled to have Hobson & Porter onboard to complete the extensive construction works required to extend the existing Triton Knoll facilities. It is great to have been able to award the contract to a local firm which brings a wealth of experience to the project. We can’t wait for construction to finish and provide even more locally based, skilled jobs for the region.”

Hobson & Porter business development director Joe Booth said: “This project will take our business revenues from the offshore wind industry beyond £25m in recent years, having previously delivered the adjacent East Coast Hub for Orsted and the Aura Innovation centre in Hessle for the University of Hull, plus a number of other smaller projects.

“For a local, family-owned business like ours, this is testament to the vast array of business opportunities the offshore wind sector is creating for local businesses, especially when you consider that not one of our 120 local employees have ever had to step offshore to attain or deliver these projects.”

