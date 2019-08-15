Hochtief wins Auckland airport contract

Cimic Group company CPB Contractors will carry out the Taxiway Mike & Remote Stands Stage 2 project, which forms part of a major expansion of New Zealand’s largest and busiest airport.

Works include extension of an existing taxiway and the construction of an additional taxiway and six remote stands with in-ground jet fuel reticulation. The project will involve 900,000m3 of earthworks, laying 130,000m3 of aggregate basecourse, 168,000m2 of concrete pavement, the construction of 3,200m of stormwater drainage and a 2,200m jet fuel network. The contract will generate revenue to CPB Contractors of approximately NZ$221 million over the next two years.

Cimic Group chief executive officer Michael Wright said: “New Zealand remains an important focus for the Cimic Group as we expand our delivery of infrastructure to benefit communities now and into the future.”

CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said: “We look forward to working closely with Auckland Airport to deliver this important project safely and efficiently.”

The project is expected to be completed by October 2021.

