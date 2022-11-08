Hong Kong worker killed by falling rebar

The accident happened at K&K Property's Ashley Road site

According to the Hong Kong Free Press the worker was hit by about 20 or 30 steel bars which fell from the first floor of the building at 21 Ashley Road in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district at about midday on Tuesday 7th November.

The injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but died shortly after.

Hong Kong developer K&K Property acquired the site with three existing 1960s-era buildings for HK$1.8 billion (about £200 million) in 2019 and is redeveloping the site to provide 97,000 sq ft of prestige commercial space.

Hong Kong police are now investigating the cause of Monday’s accident.

Hong Kong has witnessed a spate of fatal construction-related accidents in recent weeks. In October a 26-year-old worker was crushed to death by a load of bricks as they were being off-loaded from a barge.

In September the Hong Kong government announced that it would carry out a review of health and safety in the construction sector after three people were killed by a collapsing tower crane on a site in Sau Mau Ping.

