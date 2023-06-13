Hosie rejoins Fairbairn at Avant Homes

Richard Hosie

Richard Hosie previously spent many years with Persimmon Homes under Avant Homes chair and major shareholder Jeff Fairburn, ultimately as a director.

At Avant he is tasked with expanding operations and developments across West Yorkshire.

“Avant Homes has a clear national and regional expansion strategy, and my task is to further implement it within West Yorkshire,” Richard Hosie said.

“I have joined a talented team full of highly capable and committed people. Together, we will achieve our growth objectives by seeking out new opportunities in popular locations to deliver our exciting range of new homes.”

Avant Homes West Yorkshire currently has nine live developments in West Yorkshire with more set to start.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk