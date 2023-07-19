Hospital work for RG Carter

CGI of the James Paget’s Diagnostic Centre, being built by RG Carter

The development is part of an £86m project to install MRI and CT scanner facilities at each of the three hospitals in Norfolk and Waveney.

The James Paget’s Diagnostic Centre will have an additional Ultrasound imaging equipment and an X-ray room as well as an MRI and CT scanner.

RG Carter started construction in early July and is scheduled to have the new facilities operational by summer 2024. The centre is located to the north of the James Paget’s site, adjacent to the Louise Hamilton Centre and the recently opened Concept Ward.

Representatives from RG Carter and James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust assemble for ground breaking

Pictured on site, above, are:

Back row: RG Carter team – construction director Alex Mackay, preconstruction director Paul Cushing, site manager Tim Harrington, senior contracts manager Kevin James, surveying director Jon Dicks, quantity surveyor Adrian George and Castons senior project manager Steve McIntosh (for James Paget University Hospitals)

Front row: from James Paget University Hospitals (mostly) – radiology project manager Stephen Johnson, chief medical officer Vivek Chitre, R G Carter director Mario Rackham, JPUH interim diagnostic imaging service manager Anita Haylett and divisional operations manager Steve Williams.

