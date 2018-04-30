House-building slows in first quarter

Snow is being blamed for a slow-down in housing construction in the first quarter of the year.

The number of new home registrations in the first three months of 2018 was down 14% on the 2017 number.

Latest data from the National House-Building Council (NHBC) show 36,637 new homes registered in the first three months of the year, compared to 42,405 in the same period last year.

The NHBC said that the fall in registrations could be partly attributed to the bad weather during the start of the year, which affected progress on building sites across the country. There are anecdotal reports from some house builders that up to 30 days were lost on site in the first quarter of the year as a direct result of the arctic conditions, it said.

However, it said that longer-term trends indicate continued growth in new home registrations, with industry confidence strong among UK house builders in both the private and affordable sectors.