Housing Infrastructure Fund releases £250m

The six projects across south and central England will pave the way for the development of more than 20,000 new homes.

The enabling infrastructure to be funded by the £250m includes road improvements, a water treatment works and a school.

The winning local authorities are: Surrey, Suffolk, Rutland, Oxfordshire, Kent and Leicestershire county councils.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said: “When I was Housing Secretary I set this fund up to help ensure homes can be built in areas that need it the most, and enable people to live where they want.

“I have now launched an infrastructure revolution and this step-change in funding will ensure that all parts of the country benefit as we level-up opportunities. This £250m will increase the number of houses available to buy and help support people to achieve their dream of home ownership.”

The projects selected for funding in this round are:

Project Funding Number of homes that it unlocks ‘Slyfield Area Regeneration Project’ bid from Surrey County Council to support the reallocation of a water treatment facility £52.3m 1,500 homes ‘East of Ipswich Strategic Highway Works’ bid from Suffolk County Council to deliver transport infrastructure £19.8m 2,000 homes ‘St George’s Barracks’ bid from Rutland County Council to deliver a new school and infrastructure £29.4m 2,245 homes ‘A40 Smart Corridor’ bid from Oxfordshire County Council £102m 5,050 homes ‘Swale Transport Infrastructure’ bid from Kent County Council to deliver road improvements to two junctions of the A249 £38.1m 7,899 homes ‘Melton Mowbray Southern Distributor Road’ bid from Leicestershire County Council £14.7m 2,340 homes

