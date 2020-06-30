HS2 launches recruitment drive

The vacancies are across a broad range of disciplines, from engineering and project management to land, property and procurement. More than 300 of the roles will be based in Birmingham.

The recruitment drive comes just weeks after the government finally signed off the start of construction for phase one of the project. Actual main construction work is expected to get going next spring.

With UK construction contractors expecting to lay off more than 10% of their workforce by September HS2 is sure to have no shortage of applicants.

Mark Thurston, chief executive of HS2 Ltd said: “With many people facing uncertain job security and worried about future prospects in the current crisis, I hope this will be welcome news for anyone seeking a long-term and rewarding career with a company that places health, safety, equality and diversity at the very top of its priority list.

“As part of the HS2 team you’ll be shaping British history; transforming our Victorian railways and supporting the regeneration and economic prosperity of towns and cities right along the route.”

HS2 minister Andrew Stephenson said: “These jobs are a welcome boost for workers across the country at this challenging time, providing the opportunity to play a crucial part in delivering HS2, an integral part of improving connectivity and levelling up our country.

“We continue to work with the transport and construction industry to accelerate projects, where safely possible, to kickstart our economy, provide more employment opportunities and drive our recovery as we build out of Covid-19.”

