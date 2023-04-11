HS2 makes progress in Burton Green [–with video]

The portal is the southern entrance to the 700-metre tunnel, which will carry HS2 trains through Burton Green, between Kenilworth and Balsall Common in Warwickshire.

Once built, the tunnel roof will be covered with trees and plants.

More than 160 roof segments have been installed as part of the 200-metre long concrete porous portal, with each segment weighing more than 20 tonnes. The porous portal features a series of vents in the roof that reduce the noise of trains leaving and entering the tunnel.

BBV senior project manager Rupert Blake said: “We’re making great progress with the construction of the Burton Green tunnel, with the south portal now complete. The next phase of construction will be the section of the tunnel to the north, where a cutting is being excavated, diaphragm walls built, a concrete roof put on, before soil is backfilled over the top ready for planting.

“A key feature is the realignment of the Kenilworth Greenway, which will follow the route of the tunnel and have large-scale planting around it. It will also provide connectivity to existing footpaths which will run across the top of the tunnel, providing green spaces for the local community to enjoy.”

