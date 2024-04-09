HS2 quizzes civils market on Solihull people mover

Artist's impression of the elevated APM transit system

Ahead of the formal procurement process, which is expected to launch in early 2026, HS2 Ltd is assessing the capacity of suppliers to build its planned automated people mover (APM), which will carry passengers to and from the new high-speed station in Solihull.

The APM is pivotal to HS2’s operation. It will move passengers between HS2’s Interchange Station, the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham International rail station and Birmingham airport. ​It has been designed to carry up to 2,100 passengers per hour in each direction on a six-minute journey.

The APM will run on an elevated 2.2km viaduct, ranging in height from six to 14 metres, crossing the NEC, West Coast Main Line and M42 motorway. ​

HS2 Ltd is seeking a contractor to deliver the detailed design and delivery of the piers, viaducts, four stops, a maintenance facility and all temporary works. HS2 expects to award the contract in 2028, with construction, system installation and testing forecast to be carried out between 2028 and 2030.

Andrew Cubitt, procurement and supply chain director for HS2 Ltd, said: “Today we’re launching our two-week market engagement exercise, which enables potential suppliers to familiarise themselves with the very latest details for the APM infrastructure contract.

“Importantly, this is a two-way dialogue, a chance for us to listen and learn from those interested in bidding for the works, so we can define the scope, commercial approach and procurement strategy.”

Suppliers interested in bidding for the APM infrastructure contract are invited to take part in HS2’s market engagement exercise. The supporting SmartSurvey, which closes on Tuesday 23rd April 2024 at 5pm enables contractors to register their interest in the opportunity and provide feedback on the proposed work package.

For more information, and to complete the survey visit www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/APMMarketSoundingQuestionnaire

