HS2’s first London TBM sets off

TBM's Carolina and Shushila on the starting line

TBM Shushila is made by Herrenknecht in Germany and operated by Skanska Costain Strabag JV (SCS JV). She will bore five miles non-stop for 22 months, except Christmas Day and bank holidays, from West Ruislip to Greenpark Way in Greenford

In a few weeks’ time TBM Caroline will make the same journey alongside to form a parallel tunnel bore. These TBMs are 140 metres long and weigh more than 2,000 tonnes. Each has a cutter head that is 9.84 metres in diameter, slightly smaller than the machines boring through the Chilterns

When Shushila and Caroline get to Greenford in late summer 2024, where they will be dismantled and lifted from the ground.

Separately, two other TBMs will set off towards Greenpark Way from HS2’s Victoria Road site next year to build a further 3.4-mile twin-bore tunnel. Together this quartet of TBMs will build 8.4 miles of twin bored tunnels between West Ruislip and the new station at Old Oak Common.

Another 4.5-mile twin-bore tunnel extending from Old Oak Common to Euston will complete HS2’s journey to its London terminus.

In total the 10 TBMs will create 64 miles of tunnels on HS2 between London and the West Midlands.

TBM Shushila is named after a teacher at Greenford High School, Sushila Hirani. But it was not her own pupils who selected her for the honour but children of a neighbouring primary school who participated in workshops to choose a name.

TBM Caroline is named after the astronomer Caroline Herschel who discovered three new nebulae in 1783, and in 1786 was the first woman credited with discovering a comet. Another local school opted for that name.

The launching of Shushila

Launching TBM Shushila alongside Sushila Hirani herself, HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston said: “The launch of the tunnel boring machines on the longest section of tunnels through London is a significant moment for HS2, and one that demonstrates the momentum that has built behind Britain’s flagship levelling-up project. The construction of 170 miles of new high speed railway between London and Crewe is now in full swing, supporting 27,000 jobs, nearly 1,000 apprenticeships and contracts for over 2,500 businesses.”

SCS JV managing director James Richardson said: “Today we start one of the most complex parts of HS2, tunnelling from here at West Ruislip towards Euston beneath one of the busiest cities in the world. The huge team effort has enabled some of the most advanced TBMs ever built to be launched. Our team has brought together world class skills along with developing many new people to the industry working on this crucial national infrastructure project.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk