Hyde launches £2bn construction framework

Hyde plans to build around 11,000 new homes in London and the southeast over the next five years and has selected partners to help realise that objective through the framework.

The framework is also available to other public sector clients.

The scope of works will differ under each contract, but the programme primarily covers construction works for new build residential with the possibility of some ancillary retail and commercial development.

The framework is divided into eight lots, by region and value, as well as one for ‘modern methods of construction’ (e.g. offsite production or prefabrication). The lots are

Lot 1: Kent (£5m-£10m)

Lot 2: Kent (above £10m)

Lot 3: South (£5m-£10m)

Lot 4: South (above £10m)

Lot 5: London (£5m-£10m)

Lot 6: London (above £10m)

Lot 7: All regions (above £25m)

Lot 8: Modern methods of construction.

The chosen contractors are:

Contractor Lot awarded AMCM Group 5 & 8 Bennett Construction 6 Bouygues UK 7 & 8 Bugler Developments 5 & 6 Buxton Building Contractors 1 & 5 Cablesheer 1 & 8 Chartway Group 1, 2 & 8 Coombs (Canterbury) 1 Drew Smith 3 & 4 Engie Regeneration 7 & 8 Extraspace Solutions UK 8 Vistry Partnerships 7 & 8 Henry Construction Projects 4 & 6 Higgins Construction 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7 Highwood Construction 3 & 4 Hill Partnerships 2, 6, 7 & 8 Ideal Modular Homes 8 ISO Spaces 8 Jenner Contractors 1 & 2 John Graham Construction 6 & 7 Kier Construction London 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 & 8 Kind & Company 5 Lovell Partnerships 4 McAleer & Rushe Contracts 7 McLaren Construction 6 & 7 Mears New Homes 3 & 5 Melius Homes 8 Midgard 4 & 7 PMC Construction 3, 4 & 8 Purelake New Homes 5 & 6 Rydon Construction 2, 4, 5 & 6 Skillcrown Homes 1, 2 & 5 Stack London 5 Sunninghill Construction 3 Thakeham Client 1, 2, 3 & 4 Thomas Sinden 3 & 5 United Living 5 & 6 W Stirland 3 Wates Residential 2, 4, 6 & 7 Westridge Construction 1, 2, 3, & 4 WW Martin 1, 2 & 3

Stephen McMorris, director of development and sales at Hyde, said: “I am delighted that we have launched this main contractor framework which is also open to all other public sector organisations. We went through a stringent process of appointing partners who have each demonstrated a commitment to providing quality services, delivering value for money and working collaboratively. We look forward to working more closely with our partners who will help us achieve our ambition of building as many homes as we can across London and the southeast.”

