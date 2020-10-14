Hyundai dealer folds

TBS Plant's Hyundai territory has been taken over by neighbouring Willowbrook Plant

TBS Plant was an authorised dealer for Hyundai Construction Equipment and for screening and crushing machinery brands Maximus, Rubble Master and Pronar.

It was run by Steve Corner and Brian Conn and owned by Ian Burton and Paul Taylor (of Taylor & Braithwaite) via TBG Plant Ltd.

In October 2018 TBS was appointed the authorised Hyundai dealer for four counties: South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. These territories are now taken on by neighbouring Hyundai dealer, Willowbrook Plant, based in Corby, Northamptonshire. Willowbrook also has Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire already.

Tony Reeves, Hyundai UK & Ireland sales manager said, “In Willowbrook Plant Services we already have a very experienced and professional distributor of Hyundai construction equipment. They have an excellent reputation with existing customers for top quality service and back-up. Through this territory expansion, we are delighted to now be able to offer Hyundai customers in this area, the same high levels of sales and aftersales support.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk