IHP replaces Derbyshire dormitories

The new facilities are being built by Integrated Health Projects (IHP), an alliance of Sir Robert McAlpine and Vinci Building.
The new units will each have 54 single en-suite rooms, replacing current facilities in Derby and Chesterfield that have dormitory accommodation.
They are part of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s £150m ‘Making Room for Dignity’ programme – a government-funded programme to revamp mental health inpatient facilities in Derbyshire.
The projects are set to complete in 2024.
IHP regional director Chris Winspear said: “It’s rewarding to see the Trust’s vision of modern facilities that provide comfortable, dignified and therapeutic environments for their users, taking shape.”
