In-house app helps Deeside contractor

Hollingsworth's smartphone application

Hollingsworth Group, based in Sandycroft on Deeside, has developed the password-protected system to ensure staff always have access to key documents. If any clients or safety inspector wants to see their cards, they now have them on their phones.

The app was the idea of managing director Paul Hollingsworth, who set up the firm with his brother Shaun 1988. It was developed with the support of Holywell-based creative agency Daydream Designs.

Paul Hollingsworth said: “We have an incredibly loyal and longstanding team, with many of them having been with us for many years, and it has always been vitally important to us that we take their health and safety very seriously. It’s the same for the high-profile clients we work for. They need to be able to trust that if they bring us on site for a job, be it big or small, that we are aware of our legal responsibilities and we have systems in place to prove that we treat health and safety with the upmost priority.

“The relevant paperwork which lists the up-to-date qualifications of our employees and the relevant certification for any machinery they are using is always with employees when they are doing jobs for our clients, whether this is in an on-site office or in a van, if the job is smaller.

“We all carry our phones around with us, almost all of the time. I thought it might be a way to back up the actual paperwork and potentially prevent staff having to stop what they were doing and go back to a site office to find it in the event of an on-the-spot inspection, which can happen at any time, whether it is on site for one of our clients or on our own premises.

“It seemed to me a good way to send out the message that we take health and safety very seriously and are keen to prove this by having the information as readily accessible as possible.”