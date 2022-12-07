Indian protesters call off anti-port demonstration

The protesters are mainly Christians from fishing communities located along the Kerala coast. They have been fighting plans to build the £750m port in the belief that it threatens their livelihoods.

They claim that dredging activities already carried out along the coast near the city of Trivandrum have caused erosion.

The Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, is being developed by the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate owned by billionaire Gautam Adani.

Its location on the southern coast of India allows it to tap into the busy trade route between suppliers in the Far East and customers in the West.

It is being developed in three phases, the first of which is scheduled for completion towards the end of 2023.

The decision to end the protest was announced by Eugine Pereira, vicar general of the Catholic church after a private meeting with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Periera told the New Indian Express: “The protest is being called off not because we are satisfied with the steps taken or promises made by the government. The protest has reached a certain stage and we are calling it off.”

Pereira said this was not the end of the matter, just a temporary truce.

