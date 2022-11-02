Individuals fined over power line contact

On 30 September 2019 an employee of Connop & Son Limited was working on Worton Grounds Farm in Deddington, near Banbury. He was part of a crew pouring concrete when the floating arm of a mobile concrete pump came into contact with an overhead powerline.

Oxford Magistrates’ Court heard that an 11,000-volt shock caused him to lose consciousness. His colleagues used CPR to resuscitate him at the scene. He then spent 10 days in Oxford Hospital – six of them in a coma.

A Health & Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that Connop & Son failed to implement its own control measures documented within its risk assessment. Therefore it did not meet the requirements of regulation 14 of the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989.

The HSE investigation also found that Alexander Maddan, a sole trader, failed to plan, manage and monitor the construction phase and failed to ensure reasonably practicable control measures were in place. Additionally, the concrete pump operator, Shaun Walker, failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of himself and others who were affected by his acts or omissions.

Connop & Son Limited of Folly Farm, Eardisland, Leominster pleaded guilty to breaching regulation 14 of the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989. On 28th October 2022 it was fined £50,000 by Oxford magistrates and ordered to pay costs of £5,425 plus a victim surcharge of £181.

Alexander Maddan, of Deddington, Banbury, Oxon pleaded guilty to breaching regulation 13 (1) of Construction Design and Management Regulations 2015. He was fined £3,000 and ordered to pay costs of £525 plus a victim surcharge of £181.

Shaun Walker, the concrete pump operator, of Swinford Leys, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to breaching section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work Act. He was handed a 12-month community order with a requirement to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay costs of £2,000 plus a victim surcharge of £90.

HSE inspector Steve Hull said after the hearing: “Connop & Son Limited, Alexander Maddan and Shaun Walker could have ensured that the mobile concrete pump lorry was positioned outside an exclusion zone to prevent contact with the overhead powerline. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk