International bidders vie for Rail Baltica terminal

In total, 11 companies have qualified to take part in the next stage of procurement for the €250m-€280m project, which also includes related infrastructure around the station. The bidders – from Latvia, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, Turkey and Austria – were chosen following an initial tender stage in which their qualifications were evaluated.

In the second stage of the competition, the teams are being asked to submit a technical and financial bid to the Rail Baltica’s project developer in Latvia, Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas. Bids are due in by 3rd August and the aim is to sign a contract with the winner by the end of this year so that construction works can start in 2021.

Kaspars Vingris, chairman of the board of Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas, said: “In this tender, we are experiencing very intense international competition. Professional and experienced candidates from many countries of the world including Latvia have applied. Professionally prepared applications have been submitted, which has allowed all 11 candidates to qualify for the second stage of the tender. This gives us the confidence that a high level of competition will be ensured, as a result of which the submitted technical and financial offers will be competitive, and we will be able to choose not only the best, but also the most cost-effective construction offer.”

Latvia’s minister of transport Tālis Linkaits said: “Rail Baltica station at the Riga International Airport will be the first high-speed rail and air connection centre in the Baltics. The Rail Baltica project is one of the catalysts for Latvia's economic development. It will connect the Baltics with the European railway network. The active construction phase of the project will start at the end of this year with construction works at the Riga Central Station and will continue with the construction works in the Riga International Airport and the main line of Rail Baltica.”

The international competition takes place in two stages. The selection of candidates took place in the first round. At the beginning of this year, 11 tender applications from companies in Latvia, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, France, Turkey and Austria were received. The offer submission prepared by the candidates as well as negotiations have been planned for the second round of the tender in order to sign a contract by the end of 2020 and start the first round of construction works in 2021.

The project is being funded by the European Commission and the Ministry of Transport and is being implemented by Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas and RB Rail. The designers are Prosiv (Italy), Prodex (Slovakia), Vector T (Latvia), Idom (Spain) and Rina Services (Italy). Technical proposals re being examined by SIA Firma L4.

