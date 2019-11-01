Interserve JV extends defence training estate contract

TCI Magazine HalloweenTCI Magazine Halloween
Sat November 02 2019

20 hours Interserve’s Landmarc Support Services joint venture has secured a two-year extension to its Ministry of Defence estates management contract.

Landmarc is a joint venture between Interserve and US defence contractor Pacific Architects & Engineers (PAE). It has been providing facilities management services to military training facilities across the UK since 2003.

The contract with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) covers more than 120 sites and 9,000 buildings across 190,000 hectares. This has now been extended for another two years.

Interserve has more than a dozen different facilities management projects for the Armed Forces, and this year won an extension from the DIO to provide facilities management services for the Permanent Joint Operating Bases.

Interserve chief executive Debbie White said: “This extension illustrates our ability to deliver complex facilities management contracts that create value for our customers. We are proud to be a major provider of support services to the Ministry of Defence, supporting end-users such as soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines to continue serving our country.”

