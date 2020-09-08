Interserve to build Hessle school

CGI of the new St Anne’s school

The new St Anne’s special school and supported housing development is being built in Hessle for East Riding of Yorkshire Council as part of the YORbuild framework.

Interserve Construction plans to begin work on site this month to hand over the new school in January 2022. When complete, the special education needs (SEN) school will support up to 115 children and young adults with severe learning disabilities.

The new building will include a single-storey school and three-storey accommodation block, which will be split by a spine wall. The accommodation block provides 44 apartments and 11 support units for parents and students aged over 18.

Interserve Construction divisional director John Gittins said: “This is a really important opportunity for us and the student community at St Anne’s Special School. As we advance through the Covid-19 crisis it is really important we provide opportunities to rebuild the economy through local employment, training and apprenticeships.”

“Our appointment by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to build the new St Anne’s School further strengthens our position as one of the leading construction companies serving the UK education sector and follows the team’s recent appointments to build special needs schools in Oldham, Sheffield and Redcar.”

