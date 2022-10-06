IPAF enhances accident reporting site

Users of the International Powered Access Federation’s accident reporting portal (www.ipafaccidentreporting.org) are now able to track and benchmark their own safety statistics against industry trends.

IPAF head of safety & technical Brian Parker explained the site development: “Until now, IPAF offered a limited interface for viewing reports via the portal, with logged-in users only able to view charts ranking the incidents reported by company as a proportion of the total, which allowed rough benchmarking against overall industry trends.

“However, after extensive development work, we are pleased to announce that those using the incident reporting dashboards can now apply multiple filters that will give a snapshot of member company incidents entered against all database entries, which of course are completely anonymised so no company or individual can be identified.”

Falls from the platform, electrocution and platform overturns are the most common type of incidents leading to serious injuries and deaths over the past ten years, according to the latest IPAF Global Safety Report, containing analysis of anonymised data collected via the portal.

“IPAF’s accident reporting has been going for 10 years. Currently we are receiving around 600 reports a year from more than 40 countries worldwide – a leap forward from where we were in the early days,” Brian Parker said. “By offering a quick and simple way for member companies to tailor their own database read-outs, we hope this will assist in making those activities safer, giving something back to our members in the rental industry who have been enthusiastic supporters of IPAF’s accident reporting since day one.”

Mark Keily, QHSE director at Sunbelt Rentals UK and chair of IPAF’s international safety committee (ISC), which helps verify and analyse the anonymised data, added: “These new tailorable incident dashboards along with the IPAF Global Safety Report allow industry stakeholders to review their own working practices to ensure they have robust safety systems and adequate risk control measures in place. They’re useful tools in the box for IPAF members.”

