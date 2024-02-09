Irvine tower blocks come down

Photo of demolition taking place in September 2023

Specialist contractors Dem-Master Demolition has completed its work to bring down and clear away Irvine’s Fullarton high flats.

The five towers were taken down over the course of several months using a high-reach demolition excavator. Water suppression hoses were used to reduce dust and minimise disruption for neighbours.

The last tower to remain standing, Afton Court, was brought down late last year. Since then, the site has been cleared of rubble and debris in preparation for the next stage of the regeneration project.

North Ayrshire Council will publish its draft plans for the new homes at Fullarton later this year.

Councillor Tony Gurney, cabinet member for green environment and economy at North Ayrshire Council, said: “This is a major project which is transforming a key site in an important part of Irvine. We are looking forward to redeveloping this site to provide modern, energy efficient homes which offer our residents a better quality of life.

“Happily, the demolition process went as smoothly as we could have hoped for and we’re delighted to see the site ready to move on to the next stage of its redevelopment.

“This will see new homes for affordable rent delivered on the site, contributing to our commitment to build more than 1,600 new council homes in every part of North Ayrshire.”

Before...

...and after

