Irwin Mitchell adds to construction team

Solicitor Alex Delin has joined Irwin Mitchell’s construction & engineering team in London as a construction disputes partner.

The appointment takes Irwin Mitchell’s specialist construction team to 16, including five partners and two trainees. The team is led by Mark Clinton and sits within Irwin Mitchell’s property division, which now numbers 28 partners and more than 150 lawyers.

Irwin Mitchell said that the recruitment of Alex Delin complimented the recruitment last September of non-contentious construction partner Jo Preece.

Alex Delin joins Irwin Mitchell from Fieldfisher LLP, where has was a senior associate for construction disputes, leading adjudications and project advice for clients on high-profile developments, primarily in London.

Mark Clinton, head of the construction & engineering practice at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Alex’s arrival will be a real boost to our national construction practice, particularly in the southern region. We had been looking to grow the contentious side of our construction practice and Alex’s experience will particularly help in building safety matters where we are building a strong practice and reputation in large-scale litigation and arbitration and in adjudication.”

