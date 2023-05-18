ISG wins £14m leisure centre

Alliance Leisure will manage the new facility

A new centre, which is being described as a ‘lesiure and learning hub, will replace the existing Station Sports Centre.

At 3,000 sqm, it will have a six-lane, 25-metre swimming pool (the old sports centre has no pool), a gym and fitness studio as well as an indoor adventure play area and outdoor play facilities. The ‘learning centre’ bit will be an area where people can go online and access distance learning courses. This will be supported by meeting rooms and a café.

East Lindsey District Council is leading the development with the support of Boston Borough Council and South Holland District Council through the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

It has been by Pozzoni as lead architect and will be managed by Alliance Leisure. ISG is the principle build contractor.

“This is an exciting project because of the integration of leisure and education services,” said Alliance Leisure business development manager Sean Nolan. “Located just behind the High Street in Mablethorpe, with its own dedicated car park, the development offers good accessibility creating a much-needed activity and learning provision for everyone to enjoy.”

