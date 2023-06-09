Jackson signs for £23m Sittingbourne junction upgrade

The A249 at Kemsley

Jackson Civil Engineering will replace the existing dumbbell junction of the A249 and Grovehurst Road in Kemsley with a two-bridge flyover.

It is one of two junction improvements that Kent County Council is planning for the A249 west of Sittingbourne, having secured £38.1m from the government’s Housing and Infrastructure Fund. There are 4,628 new homes planned on the A249 corridor from the junction with the M2 to the Isle of Sheppey. Infrastructure improvements are required.

Jackson Civil Engineering is set to start the Grovehurst Road scheme next month and complete by September 2024.

A smaller contract for the second junction improvement, at Key Street, is scheduled to be signed in November this year, with works taking place from early 2024 to July 2024.

