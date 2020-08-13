Jackson tasked with second Burgess Hill link road

The new link road will connect the Northern Arc development area to the A2300 corridor improvement scheme.

Homes England has committed £6.5m to this piece of infrastructure, which includes a new roundabout.

Jackson Civil Engineering will start building in autumn this year, as part of an infrastructure package which will support the building of approximately 3,500 new homes with supporting community, employment and retail facilities in Burgess Hill.

It will carry out the along with its A2300 corridor improvements scheme that is already under way for West Sussex County Council.

This link road to the west of the Northern Arc site is being built at the same time as the link road to the east that joins Isaacs Lane to the construction site at Freeks Farm. Both roads will provide direct access to the site and pave the way for new homes, two new neighbourhood centres and community facilities to be built over the coming years.

Homes England project director Ken Glendinning said: “This is another major milestone for the project. Homes England’s continued investment in key infrastructure for the Northern Arc demonstrates our commitment to supporting the early delivery of new homes and jobs in Burgess Hill by mitigating any traffic pressures and providing better public transport connections for residents.”

Jackson Civil Engineering’s role on both the A2300 corridor improvements scheme and the new link road connecting the Northern Arc to the A2300 will allow co-ordinated delivery and help minimise disruption, Homes England said.

As previously reported, Homes England awarded John Sisk & Sons an £8m contract for another Northern Arc link road back in January.

