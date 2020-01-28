Jacobs wins design of Californian waste-processing building

The contract for the county’s Department of Waste Management & Recycling (DWMR) involves expansion of the North Area Recovery Station (NARS) in North Highlands.

NARS has been in operation since 1972 and upgrading is needed to address the greater Sacramento region's increase in waste quantities and to meet requirements of latest legislation.

Jacobs will work with subcontractor JR Miller & Associates (JRMA) on the project.

"This is a multifaceted solid waste project that requires optimisation of current as well as future facilities," said Jacobs people & places solutions senior vice president and global environmental market director Jan Walstrom. "Our design will incorporate construction phasing to meet the accelerated schedule while minimizing impacts to existing operations."

The scope of services involves assisting DWMR with the design of the enclosed commercial waste building and its supporting infrastructure, including the geotechnical design of ramps and a trench adjacent to the new facility; a trench drain storm sewer design; and the design of an air filtration system to treat odours from the building. The enclosed commercial waste building will receive both organic wastes and commercially collected municipal solid waste.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk