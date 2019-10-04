Jacobs wins management role for $14bn Manila airport

San Miguel Corporation is investing in the new airport

The development includes construction of a new terminal, four runways and airport support facilities spread out over almost 2,500 hectares in the province of Bulacan. When complete, the airport will accommodate up to 100 million passengers per year and will significantly ease passenger and air traffic congestion at Manila's existing Ninoy Aquino International Airport. San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is investing approximately US$14bn into the project with the first phase to be operational within six years.

"This is a transformative project for the people of the Philippines, boosting employment opportunities and unlocking trade and tourism potential in the region," said Jacobs buildings and infrastructure Asia Pacific & Middle East senior vice president and general manager Patrick Hill.

Program management services to be delivered by Jacobs during planning, design and construction phases include project scoping and management, contract development, strategic advisory, design management and scheduling and financial planning.

"The Philippines is changing," said San Miguel Corporation president and chief operating officer Ramon S Ang. "Our economy and our aspirations for the future are growing. The new airport hub will provide more and better livelihood opportunities for our people."

