Jacobs wins new frameworks on Dounreay decommissioning

The four-year agreements with Dounreay Site Remediation Limited (DSRL) cover the provision of design and engineering services, safety case production and peer review services.

Extensive remediation activities are under way in Caithness County, Scotland, to return the site to as near its original condition as possible.

Jacobs is one of six companies eligible to tender under both framework agreements.

The scope of work under the £12m to £15m design and engineering services agreement includes: design, construction management, specialist engineering services, environmental restoration, software modelling, commissioning support services and the development of waste strategy documents for DSRL.

The safety case and peer review framework will see between £8m and £10m of work delivered through the agreement and will include various levels of detailed safety reporting, radiation and fire assessments, as well as in-depth reviews of site safety and compliance.

The Dounreay site was the UK’s centre of fast reactor research and development of nuclear energy from 1955 until 1994 and is now Scotland's largest nuclear clean-up and demolition project. The experimental nature of many of its redundant facilities makes the clean-up and demolition particularly challenging.