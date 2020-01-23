JCB embraces emissions compliance marking

The green ECV sticker shows that this machine's diesel engine complies with EU Stage V emissions requirements

Those who police engine emissions will be able to scan a label on the machine to see certification of compliance with emissions regulations.

The ECV label will be alongside the Datatag CESAR (Construction Equipment Security & Registration Scheme) triangular security badge.

A JCB Hydradig was the first machine to be equipped with the ECV label at the Plantworx construction show in June 2019. JCB says that with clean air zones and emissions restrictions becoming increasingly common in cities and on major construction projects across the UK, ECV allows site personnel to simply scan a QR code with a smart phone, or call a 24-hour helpline, rather than having to access engine data plates to check build details.

Electric machinery will be equipped with a white triangular ECV label, while EU Stage V compliant diesel powered equipment will use a green ECV sticker.

JCB UK & Ireland sales director Steve Smith said: “JCB is leading the way in clean engine and electric drive technologies, reducing harmful emissions to improve air quality. Now we are making identification easier for customers working in sensitive, urban environments and in enclosed spaces. We are delighted to be the first to embrace ECV marking as standard on all of our EU Stage V and electric equipment in the UK, as we did with the original CESAR scheme in 2006.”

